Balfour Beatty Joint Venture Awarded $1.08 Billion Design-Build Contract for Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty has been awarded a $1.08 billion design-build contract by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) for the Green Line Extension project serving Greater Boston. As part of the GLX Constructors joint venture team, Balfour Beatty will design and build the new 4.7-mile commuter rail extension, associated infrastructure and seven new rail stations.

The GLX Constructors joint venture is comprised of Fluor Corporation, Balfour Beatty, The Middlesex Corp. and Herzog Contracting Corp. Balfour Beatty’s revenue share is 25 percent.

With construction scheduled to begin in 2018, MBTA’s Green Line Extension project will improve mobility and regional access for residents in the cities of Somerville and Medford. The project’s seven new stations include the relocated Lechmere Station and a vehicle storage and maintenance facility located along two distinct branches. The mainline branch will begin at the Lechmere Station and operate within the existing right-of-way for the MBTA Lowell commuter Line, extending north to Medford. The second branch line will operate within the existing right-of-way for the MBTA Fitchburg commuter Line to Union Square in Somerville.

“We’re honored to have been selected to deliver this design-build transportation project for MBTA in partnership with the GLX Constructors joint venture team,” said Ray Bond, president and chief executive officer of Balfour Beatty in the United States. “The Green Line Extension will play a key role in helping support Greater Boston’s plans for urban redevelopment and sustainable growth. We’re also pleased this project marks our second design-build project for this client, with our rail team having previously delivered MBTA’s award-winning Greenbush Railroad restoration project.”

In 2006, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) recognized MBTA’s Greenbush Railroad restoration project with its first place, private sector PRIDE Award. Established by the ARTBA board of directors in 1999, the PRIDE Awards honor excellence in community relations and public education that enhance the image of U.S. transportation construction industry.

The Green Line Extension project will provide residents with a one-seat ride to downtown Boston, address longstanding transportation challenges, reduce automobile congestion and help improve air quality. The project will also support municipal plans for sustainable growth and urban redevelopment, and provide residents with faster rides to their jobs and other destinations. Once complete in 2021, MBTA plans for the trains to operate every five to six minutes during peak periods and projects daily ridership at the seven stations will be 45,000 by the year 2030.

