Core Development Tabs Industry Leader BCBE as General Contractor of BLVD Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core Development Incorporated recently announced that BCBE Construction has been named the official general contractor of Downtown Sarasota’s newest luxury high rise, BLVD Sarasota. BCBE, an industry leading custom home builder, was chosen in large part to their unwavering commitment to complete customer satisfaction and custom home design program. BLVD Sarasota will host an exclusive 49 residences in a brand-new 18 story building in the heart of the city’s vibrant downtown arts district.

“We are very happy to have BCBE on board for this incredibly unique project,” said Kevin Daves, President of Core Development. “A landmark building like BLVD needed to have a General Contractor that shared the same values and attention to detail to ensure that Core's vision came to life exactly as it was intended.”

The selection of BCBE offers BLVD Sarasota residents the opportunity to customize their new home in the exact fashion desired with the “Finishing Touches” program. This user-friendly customization package provides a team of experts to work with the home buyers for changes to floorplans and select the finishes that reflect the buyer’s needs.

“When designing a building like BLVD, there is always a balancing act to creating what a buyer wants and what the public will like,” Daves said. “Because BLVD is one of the only buildings that allows customization of each unit, we needed to make sure that the GC was well versed in this in order to deliver each residence to the owner exactly as they envisioned it.”

BCBE Construction LLC has successfully built and remodeled hundreds of exquisite custom residences in South Florida, including the high rises Aqua at Pelican Isle and Echelon on Palm in Sarasota. Their thorough knowledge, experience and complete understanding of Florida’s demanding construction conditions assure their projects will be built to the highest of standards.

“As President of BCBE Construction LLC, I have had the privilege of being a part of transforming the pristine coastline of Sarasota with many projects throughout time,” said Melvin Engel, President and Owner of BCBE Construction LLC. “BLVD Sarasota is the newest form of luxury living and a building BCBE is proud to add to the beautiful skyline of Sarasota. Our team at BCBE Construction LLC, feel very fortunate to have been selected as the general contractor of this new and exclusive 49 residence luxury high rise. We are looking forward to meeting the new homeowners, helping them customize each of their units individually and making their dream homes an amazing reality and experience.”

Located in the highly sought-after Rosemary District, BLVD residents will live in the walkable downtown waterfront and the vibrant arts & cultural district of downtown Sarasota. With a walkability score of 92, residents are always just steps away from world-class entertainment, museums, art galleries and restaurants. Sarasota boasts a vast array of cultural destinations and experiences that highlight Sarasota Bayfront living.

Ranging from 3550sf to 5500sf, these BLVD Sarasota’s residences will feature large wrap around terraces, soaring ceilings, and a rooftop zero-horizon pool to capture the city views and expansive sights of Sarasota Bay. Spacious designs offer some of the largest floor plans in Downtown Sarasota. Two story penthouse floorplans, along with an innovative amenities program, makes BLVD the most exciting offering to be introduced to the downtown scene this year. Future residents can select from four sizable floorplans and five one-of-a-kind plans on the 5th and 6th floors and penthouse levels. An onsite, high end dining and entertainment venue encapsulates the sought after nightlife of Sarasota without ever having to leave the building.

Starting from $1.7M, interested buyers can set up an appointment to meet with the BLVD Client Service Team to reserve their residence by calling 941-316-1499.

About Core Development Inc.

CORE Development was founded in 1996 with the mission of developing landmark real estate projects, commencing with the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Hotel, Concession Golf Course and Residence, Condominium and Club project in Sarasota, Florida. The company is dedicated to uncompromising excellence, innovation and efficiency.

About BCBE Construction LLC

BCBE Construction LLC, a Naples custom home builder, has earned an unparalleled reputation for building the very finest custom luxury homes throughout Southwest Florida. As an undisputed leader in the construction industry, BCBE Construction LLC has successfully built and remodeled hundreds of exquisite custom residences in South Florida and beyond. Our thorough knowledge, experience and complete understanding of Florida’s demanding construction conditions assure your home will be built to the highest of standards. We spare no effort making sure every facet of the project is completed flawlessly. And, every home is carefully constructed as if we were building it for ourselves. BCBE has a solid commitment to understanding and exceeding our customers’ requirements throughout the home building process…in each and every activity and aspect of our company.