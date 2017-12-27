The Goodship® Joins the Privateer Holdings Family of Cannabis Brands

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Goodship, Washington state’s popular and beloved cannabis edibles brand, announced today that it has joined the Privateer Holdings family of brands. Together, The Goodship and Privateer Holdings will develop new products and expand the brand’s availability to consumers in new markets across North America.

Founded in 2014 by Jody Hall, The Goodship makes “damn fine edibles,” from delectable cookies and brownies to delicious confections and sweets. The Goodship brand is a local favorite for its best-in-class products, innovative programming, and whimsical, community-driven spirit. Goodship has garnered national attention from the likes of VICE, Forbes, and Money Magazine, which crowned Hall “The Weed Queen of Washington.”

“I founded Goodship to celebrate the ways that cannabis can promote creativity and help bring people together,” said Hall, a Seattle entrepreneur who also founded the city’s award-winning Cupcake Royale bakery after helping to bring Starbucks to consumers nationwide as one of the company’s first marketing employees. “As a part of the Privateer Holdings family of brands, we now have the resources, capital and expertise to create new confections, test innovative flavors, host even more exciting events — and bring our products to adult consumers in new markets.”

Stellar baking and confection-making are at the heart of The Goodship. With a classically trained baker at the helm of all recipes, each product is lovingly developed with precise cannabis dosing to ensure a great flavor and balanced high. Signature products include multiple flavors of mouthwatering chocolate bars, cookies, brownies, and other delicious confections like fruit jellies, peppermint patties, and micro-dosed pastilles. From Saigon Cinnamon Snickerdoodle Cookies and Double Fudge Brownies to Ra-Ra Raspberry Fruit Jellies and Peppermint Pastilles, Goodship products are made from all-natural, sustainable, and locally sourced ingredients with organic and fair-trade chocolate. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available. View the full line of Goodship products here.

Privateer Holdings is the world’s first and leading private equity firm to invest exclusively in legal cannabis. The firm has raised more than $150 million to invest in a portfolio of cannabis brands that currently employ more than 500 professionals working on the ground in 7 U.S. states and 7 countries.

“We are proud to welcome The Goodship to the Privateer Holdings family. Jody and her team have created something truly special: a purpose-driven brand with unrivaled products, unmistakable packaging, and a thriving entrepreneurial culture.” said Brendan Kennedy, CEO of Privateer Holdings. “At Privateer Holdings, we are focused on building a portfolio of global cannabis brands that are leaders in their respective categories. We were instantly drawn to The Goodship because their team is already setting and exceeding the standard for what a cannabis edibles brand should be. This is an exciting time to be in the cannabis industry, and we’re looking forward to working together to develop innovative products and bring Goodship to new legal markets across North America.”

In addition to The Goodship, Privateer Holding’s family of brands also includes:

Leafly® – The world’s leading cannabis website and mobile application, with more than 13 million monthly visitors and the world’s largest database of user-generated reviews of cannabis strains, products and dispensaries.

Tilray® – A global pioneer in medical cannabis research, production, and distribution, currently serving tens of thousands of patients, physicians, pharmacies, governments, hospitals, and researchers in eight countries spanning four continents.

Marley Natural™ – A premium cannabis lifestyle brand rooted in the life and legacy of Bob Marley. Marley Natural cannabis products are currently available in California, Washington, and Oregon, with body care and smoking accessories available nationally and internationally via www.MarleyNaturalShop.com.

ABOUT PRIVATEER HOLDINGS

Privateer Holdings is the world’s first private equity firm to invest exclusively in legal cannabis. The Privateer Holdings team has raised more than $150 million to invest in cannabis brands, including portfolio companies Leafly, Tilray, Marley Natural and The Goodship. Learn more at www.privateerholdings.com.

ABOUT THE GOODSHIP

Founded in 2014 by Jody Hall, The Goodship creates the most delectable cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and confections on the market. Board The Goodship at www.thegoodship.com.