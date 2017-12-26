Ducon to Supply Equipment for Mitigation of Atmospheric Emissions from Lithium Ore Processing Plant

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ducon Environmental Systems, a division of Ducon Technologies Inc. (NSE:DUCON), New York, USA, (Ducon) announced that it has secured a major contract, to supply air pollution control equipment designed to mitigate negative environmental impacts of mining for Lithium in the emerging Lithium-Ion battery market. For this application, Ducon shall supply a combination of technologies, including its most advanced wet electrostatic precipitator equipment, designed to remove sub-micron particles and acid mist from the exhaust flue gas generated while processing lithium containing ores. The acid mist will be recovered and returned to process.

The increasing demand of energy-efficient, safe, and low-cost batteries is the key factor driving the growth of the lithium ion battery market. Rare earth metals used in the production of Lithium-Ion Battery technologies are currently mined using methods that produce emissions requiring specialized treatment technologies to mitigate adverse impacts on the health of workers and equipment, and to ensure protection of the environment. The current emission regulations on this project require that the flue gas discharging the atmosphere should contain less than 20 ppm of sulfuric acid mist and 0.05 gm/Nm3 of particulate and the proposed Ducon air pollution control system shall meet these regulations.

“We see great business opportunities for our Company in this emerging Lithium-ion battery market which is presently valued at US$ 24 Billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% between by 2022,” said Mr. Aron Govil, Chairman of Ducon group of companies. “We are the leading company with the most advanced and custom engineered air pollution control technology for this market globally,” continued Mr. Govil.

Ducon is a world leader in providing the most advanced air pollution control technologies & equipment for a wide variety of industries including, mining, refining, steel, chemical and pharmaceutical since 1938. With over 30,000 global installations, Ducon can insure customer satisfaction through proven technologies, expert manufacturing and on time delivery. Ducon provides single source responsibility for execution of major projects throughout the world.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date.