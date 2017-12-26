AHT Insurance, Seattle, Joins RiskProNet International

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Seattle office of AHT Insurance has joined RiskProNet International, an association of independent insurance brokers in North America. More than a third of RiskProNet’s members are routinely included on the Business Insurance list of the 100 largest brokers of U.S. insurance.

Founded almost a century ago in Virginia, AHT is one of the largest full-service, independently owned insurance agencies in the nation. AHT has received national recognition for its property and casualty insurance and consulting practices in industries such as technology, manufacturing, government contracting and nonprofits.

The Seattle office has special expertise in high technology, working with emerging venture-funded companies from their early years to their initial public offerings and beyond. Other Seattle specialties include manufacturing, aerospace and employee benefits.

“We are joining RiskProNet because of the successful experience of our Virginia office with the organization,” said Jamie Madonna, principal. “We have seen the benefits of the peer-to-peer discussions that RiskProNet provides, and we value the expertise of independent brokers who are dealing with similar issues across the country.

“Our goal is to be strategic business partners with our clients in a diverse group of industries, and RiskProNet helps us achieve this,” he added.

"We have long valued the expertise of AHT’s East Coast office,” said Gary Normington, RiskProNet executive director. “We are very pleased that our membership will now include the Seattle office as well."

About AHT

AHT is a full-service insurance brokerage and consulting firm offering property and casualty, employee benefits, retirement, personal and international services for a wide range of industries. With offices serving Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and the Washington, D.C. metro areas, AHT boasts national recognition for practices in areas including technology, manufacturing, government contracting and nonprofits. AHT is also a partner of the Worldwide Broker Network, RiskProNet and TechAssure global broker networks. For more information, visit www.ahtins.com or call (800) 648-4807.

About RiskProNet International

RiskProNet member firms had combined annual revenues of $548 million in 2016 and more than $5.5 billion in annual written premium.

Through its alliances with brokers around the world, RiskProNet members can serve clients in more than 100 countries. Each member is an equal owner in the association, which gives the network the geographic diversity and shared knowledge base to serve clients with national, international or highly specialized exposures to risk.

In addition to AHT, RiskProNet members are AssuredPartners of Ohio, LLC; BFL Canada Insurance Services, Inc. in Canada; BHS, Michigan; Brady, Chapman, Holland & Associates, Texas; Buckner Company, Inc., Utah; Connor & Gallagher Insurance Services Inc., Illinois; Crane Agency, Missouri; Eustis Insurance & Benefits, Louisiana; InterWest Insurance Services, Inc., California; Johnson, Kendall & Johnson, Inc., Pennsylvania; M3 Insurance, Wisconsin; Moody Insurance Agency, Inc., Colorado; ONI Risk Partners, Indiana; Regions Insurance, Inc., Arkansas; Reynolds & Reynolds, Inc., Iowa; SterlingRisk, New York; SullivanCurtisMonroe Insurance Services, LLC, California; and Watson Insurance, North Carolina.

RiskProNet International is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. Additional information is available on the Internet at www.riskpronet.com or by calling Gary Normington at (650) 323-1929.