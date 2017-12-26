Parker Aerospace Awarded Contract to Provide Emirates’ 777X Hydraulic Pumps

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced a pump call-out agreement with Emirates for its 777X aircraft. Emirates is the launch customer of the new Boeing aircraft with an order book of 150 777X, one of the single largest aircraft orders by value in the history of US commercial aviation. Parker will provide the hydraulic engine-driven pump and AC motor pump on the fleet of 777X wide-body airplanes.

Emirates, currently the largest operator of the Boeing 777 aircraft, expects to take delivery of the first 777X in 2020.

Parker Aerospace pumps offer a weight advantage, based on a design that utilizes material and manufacturing methods to reduce pump weight. For airline operators, this weight savings means the airplane has less mass to move. As a result, the aircraft burns less fuel, provides fuel savings over time, and creates fewer emissions.

“We are pleased to receive this order from Emirates,” said Business Unit Director Greg Norris, who oversees the EMEA region for Parker’s Customer Support Operations (CSO). “Our organizations have a good relationship that continues to grow and strengthen. Emirates’ choice reflects our belief that Parker’s engineering expertise and processes result in better products that outperform the competition.”

About Emirates

Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, connecting over 150 destinations in 84 countries to - and through - its Dubai hub. Since its launch in 1985, the airline has continually earned industry accolades and customer acclaim for its high quality service, industry-leading comforts on board and on the ground. It was recently named Best Airline in the World at the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice® Awards, and World's Best Inflight Entertainment award for a record 13th year at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2017.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world’s aircraft manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.