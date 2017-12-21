From Bar Stool to Back Seat: Uber, Jillian Bell & MADD Are Asking Everyone to Be a #DesignatedRider

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) announced its designated rider campaign with Rough Night’s Jillian Bell. The collaboration aims to encourage people to help keep the roads safe by committing to be a #DesignatedRider if their festivities include alcohol.

Being a #DesignatedRider gives a distinction to those who choose to be in a safe back seat when they celebrate. Riders have the freedom to raise a glass without the responsibility of driving after they put it down. This new title comes with a responsibility: designating a driver to get home safely.

“We want to help join designated drivers with designated riders because when combined, they are making the roads safer for everyone,” said Kate Parker, Trust & Safety, Uber. “Whether you take a bus, a train or an Uber, just don’t drink and drive.”

According to MADD, someone is injured in a drunk driving crash every two minutes in the U.S. Since 2014, Uber has partnered with MADD to help reduce drunk driving. Throughout the years, during some of the most dangerous times on the road - including St. Patrick’s Day, summer travel, and the holiday season - Uber and MADD have launched DUI prevention campaigns in coordination with law enforcement.

“This is such an important issue to me and I'm happy to help get the word out with Uber and MADD. There's absolutely no excuse for drinking and driving anymore,” said Bell. “And the more people we can get to leave their car keys at home, the better.”

For the first time in more than a decade, drunk driving-related deaths went up in back-to-back years. We are headed in the wrong direction. Uber and MADD’s national partnership is dedicated to decreasing that number by reminding people to choose a safe ride to and from their parties and events. Uber has focused on making sure people know there are a host of options for getting home safely, and technology has made it easier than ever to do so.

“We expect dedicated designated riders this holiday season to contribute to our Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving, which is essential in saving lives,” said MADD Interim CEO Vicki Knox. “With non-drinking friends, public transportation and rideshare services like Uber available as designated drivers, there is no reason to drive drunk.”

In an effort to decrease the number of drunk driving deaths, Uber and MADD are encouraging everyone to be a #DesignatedRider. To learn more visit here.