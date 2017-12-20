Accenture Reimagines Its Code of Business Ethics Through Intelligent Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is reinforcing its commitment to ethical business practices by transforming its Code of Business Ethics for the digital age. By applying design thinking and integrating intelligent technology, the company has reinvented its Code from a legal document into an interactive, mobile-first tool that helps its global workforce act with integrity.

Accenture developed a chatbot, referred to as COBE, that provides its people with an anonymous way to access the information and resources they need in the moments they need them. Designed to support artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning capabilities, it surfaces real-time trends that enable Accenture to continuously tailor the bot’s responses and identify new topics and training opportunities.

“Our Code isn’t just a document – it’s what we believe, how we live and how we lead,” said Pierre Nanterme, Accenture’s chairman and chief executive officer. “It’s embedded in all we do, empowering our people to operate with the highest standards so they can lead with confidence and help create a better world.”

Named one of the world’s most ethical companies for 10 consecutive years by Ethisphere, Accenture has also added new topics to its Code to help address new interactions occurring in the workplace, such as the use of new technologies, data privacy and human rights. For example, a new section outlines the company’s pledge to develop AI systems that are secure, transparent and explainable.

“Our focus is on giving our people the tools and resources to think critically, and the new chatbot will help them look at ethics in a new, more interactive way,” said Chad Jerdee, Accenture’s general counsel and chief compliance officer. “By using digital technology to embed ethical decision-making into how our people work and live, we’re empowering the next generation of business leaders to build their decision-making skills in a rapidly changing digital environment, where new ethical issues arise every day.”

