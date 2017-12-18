Nat Geo WILD Celebrates the Pol-idays with The 12 Days of Dr. Pol Marathon

Celebrate the Pol-idays this year with the “12 Days of Dr. Pol” marathon on Nat Geo WILD! Marathon begins Monday, Dec. 25.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To celebrate the season of giving, Nat Geo WILD is giving The Incredible Dr. Pol fans what they wished for this year … more Dr. Pol! Tune in to The 12 Days of Dr. Pol marathon beginning on Monday, Dec. 25, on Nat Geo WILD. The marathon continues through the new season, which premieres Saturday, Jan. 6, at 9/8c.

Here is a song to get you in the Pol-iday spirit: https://youtu.be/QejsfWSCh8c

On the first day of Christmas, Pol viewers will have seen:

A dog that ate the Christmas tree lights.

On the second day of Christmas, Pol viewers will have seen:

2 pregnant goats

And a dog that ate the Christmas tree lights.

On the third day of Christmas, Pol viewers will have seen:

3 cats with fleas

2 pregnant goats

And a dog that ate the Christmas tree lights.

On the fourth day of Christmas, Pol viewers will have seen:

4 colic cases

3 cats with fleas

2 pregnant goats

And a dog that ate the Christmas tree lights.

On the fifth day of Christmas, Pol viewers will have seen:

5 bloated cows

4 colic cases

3 cats with fleas

2 pregnant goats

And a dog that ate the Christmas tree lights.

On the sixth day of Christmas, Pol viewers will have seen:

6 bird beak trimmings

5 bloated cows

4 colic cases

3 cats with fleas

2 pregnant goats

And a dog that ate the Christmas tree lights.

On the seventh day of Christmas, Pol viewers will have seen:

7 baby birthings

6 bird beak trimmings

5 bloated cows

4 colic cases

3 cats with fleas

2 pregnant goats

And a dog that ate the Christmas tree lights.

On the eigth day of Christmas, Pol viewers will have seen:

8 puppy checkups

7 baby birthings

6 bird beak trimmings

5 bloated cows

4 colic cases

3 cats with fleas

2 pregnant goats

And a dog that ate the Christmas tree lights.

On the ninth day of Christmas, Pol viewers will have seen:

9 horse castrations

8 puppy checkups

7 baby birthings

6 bird beak trimmings

5 bloated cows

4 colic cases

3 cats with fleas

2 pregnant goats

And a dog that ate the Christmas tree lights.

On the 10th day of Christmas, Pol viewers will have seen:

10 chickens shaking

9 horse castrations

8 puppy checkups

7 baby birthings

6 bird beak trimmings

5 bloated cows

4 colic cases

3 cats with fleas

2 pregnant goats

And a dog that ate the Christmas tree lights.

On the 11th day of Christmas, Pol viewers will have seen:

11 llamas spitting

10 chickens shaking

9 horse castrations

8 puppy checkups

7 baby birthings

6 bird beak trimmings

5 bloated cows

4 colic cases

3 cats with fleas

2 pregnant goats

And a dog that ate the Christmas tree lights.

On the 12th day of Christmas, Pol viewers will have seen:

12 pigs a-squealing

11 llamas spitting

10 chickens shaking

9 horse castrations

8 puppy checkups

7 baby birthings

6 bird beak trimmings

5 bloated cows

4 colic cases

3 cats with fleas

2 pregnant goats

And a dog that ate the Christmas tree lights.

The premiere episode will be a special simulcast event on both Nat Geo WILD and National Geographic, with the following 12 weeks premiering exclusively on Nat Geo WILD.

