Fyusion Completes $22 Million Funding Round to Further Develop and Commercialize the Use of Camera-Captured 3D Images Powered by Artificial Intelligence

Fyusion's 3D computer vision & machine learning expertise makes images as intelligent as they are beautiful. The $22MM round is focused on driving their growth in E-commerce & Automotive imaging, and Mobile AR.

Fyusion's 3D computer vision & machine learning expertise makes images as intelligent as they are beautiful. The $22MM round is focused on driving their growth in E-commerce & Automotive imaging, and Mobile AR.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fyusion, a technology company applying 3D computer vision and machine learning expertise to make images as intelligent as they are beautiful, today announced it has completed a $22 million Series B round of financing to further drive growth in E-commerce & Automotive imaging, and Mobile AR.

New Enterprise Associates were a follow-on Institutional investor alongside new Institutional investors Presence Capital and 2020, a technology investment fund partnered with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.. New Strategic investors include one of the top 3 global smartphone makers, NTT Group’s corporate venture capital firm NTT DOCOMO Ventures, publicly-traded Japanese gaming company Colopl, and Gionee – a fast growing Chinese smartphone company. Other influential angel investors participated as well.

Radu B. Rusu, CEO of Fyusion said: “We’re delighted to have welcomed investors with such knowledge and connections in the very areas that Fyusion is focused on. These are incredible partners who understand how Fyusion’s 3D AI imaging will drive growth in many key global industries over the coming years.”

Fyusion is helping pioneer real time visual understanding of the physical world around us, using any camera though with a focus on Android & iOS devices. The company’s core technology, covered by over 50 patents, allows anyone to create immersive, interactive 3D images called ‘fyuses’ by moving any camera around a person, object or scene.

Fyusion’s 3D AI technology is capable of understanding these people, objects and scenes, live in the camera, and with extreme precision, which has long been a challenge for visual understanding. The technology is underpinned by having the world’s largest database of digitized real world 3D images, updated monthly by tens of millions of users across commercial OEM partnerships. Gionee, Huawei, TCL and ZTE are Fyusion’s OEM partners.

Fyuses are dynamic and have deep functionality; from automatic data tagging & background image effects to visual search. Users love the format – total engagement on the Fyusion platform is on average 2.5 billion tilts a week from more than 15 million Weekly Active Users. A tilt is a user triggered view event, measuring deeper engagement than traditional photo views.

While applications of this technology are numerous, Fyusion will leverage this latest round of financing to further drive its growth in three focus verticals:

Mobile OEM : Fyusion is continuing its mission to expand mobile camera capabilities by employing advanced 3D Computer Vision and Machine Learning for creating photorealistic real world 3D images for use in Augmented Reality. Fyusion’s technology will power chip-set level mobile AR platforms for key OEM partners in 2018, with a first launch in Q1 2018.

: Fyusion is continuing its mission to expand mobile camera capabilities by employing advanced 3D Computer Vision and Machine Learning for creating photorealistic real world 3D images for use in Augmented Reality. Fyusion’s technology will power chip-set level mobile AR platforms for key OEM partners in 2018, with a first launch in Q1 2018. Automotive Imaging : Fyusion’s custom Car Capture App or SDK allows anyone using an IOS or Android phone to easily capture beautifully-smooth 360° car fyuses at up to 4K. No professional photographer or equipment is required and a range of image effects are made possible by the 3D capture. For example, the user can automatically change the background image or add rich data tags to provide for a more immersive way of viewing and inspecting the vehicle. Fyusion is working with Cox Automotive in the U.S. as well as partners in Japan and Europe; Gulliver is the largest used car seller in Japan and DoneDeal the largest used car seller in Ireland.

: Fyusion’s custom Car Capture App or SDK allows anyone using an IOS or Android phone to easily capture beautifully-smooth 360° car fyuses at up to 4K. No professional photographer or equipment is required and a range of image effects are made possible by the 3D capture. For example, the user can automatically change the background image or add rich data tags to provide for a more immersive way of viewing and inspecting the vehicle. Fyusion is working with Cox Automotive in the U.S. as well as partners in Japan and Europe; Gulliver is the largest used car seller in Japan and DoneDeal the largest used car seller in Ireland. E-commerce Imaging: We have a dedicated enterprise solution optimized for E-commerce product imaging of any product or person, in a studio environment or in any lifestyle setting. For example, Turntable Mode allows for full 360° capture, processing and export in less than 1 minute. Capturing in 3D allows us to provide functionality that 2D doesn’t allow, including automatic tagging and export as 3D VR and AR assets. Fyusion was recently chosen as one of Walmart and Accenture’s key future retail innovation winners: a Bloomberg podcast of the event – and Walmart’s broader innovation focus - featured Fyusion.

Fyusion has raised a total of $38 million since its inception in 2014.

About Fyusion:

Fyusion is a computer vision company co-founded by a team of leading experts in computer vision, machine learning and robotics. Our core technology, covered by over 50 patents, allows anyone to create immersive, interactive 3D images called ‘fyuses’ by moving any camera around a person, object or scene.

We’re doing what humans do best - seeing, understanding and interacting with our 3D world in a way that’s simple and intuitive for anyone, anywhere. All underpinned by the best of breed implementation of AI and computer vision, with robotics-level accuracy. Our ultimate goal is Live Visual Understanding of any person, place or scene globally.

www.fyusion.com