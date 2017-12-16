Christmas Pickle World Record Set at Six Flags Over Georgia

500 guests set a new record for the Most Christmas Pickle Ornaments on Christmas trees at once and then celebrated with a massive family-friendly artificial snowball fight at Six Flags Over Georgia - the Thrill Capital of the South - during the park’s annual Holiday in the Park wintertime celebration. The Christmas Pickle record was sponsored by Pier 1 Imports. (Photo: Business Wire)

500 guests at Six Flags Over Georgia - the Thrill Capital of the South - set a new world record for the most Christmas Pickle Ornaments on Christmas trees at once during the annual Holiday in the Park wintertime celebration. Participants then celebrated the momentous occasion with a family-friendly artificial snowball fight. Legend has it the Christmas Pickle Ornament is hidden in a tree and the person who finds it first on Christmas morning gets an extra gift and good luck for the year. The Christmas Pickle record was sponsored by Pier 1 Imports.

AUSTELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Over Georgia, the Thrill Capital of the South, today set a new world record for the Most Christmas Pickle Ornaments placed onto Christmas Trees during the park’s 4th annual Holiday in the Park wintertime celebration. 500 guests—each with their own Christmas pickle ornament, courtesy of Pier 1 Imports—took part in the event. The ornaments were placed onto Pier 1 Imports Christmas trees lining the park entrance.

The Christmas pickle ornament is a long-standing tradition, spanning hundreds of years. Legend has it that the pickle ornament is hidden in a Christmas tree and on Christmas morning, whoever finds it first, gets an extra present and good luck.

Digital Media Kit with Hi-Res Broll and Images: https://sixflags.box.com/v/WorldRecord2017

“Holiday in the Park is bigger and brighter than ever before and tonight, our guests were able to create a new family tradition during the most magical time of the season,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “Each guest who participated in our record attempt took home their very own Christmas pickle ornament to place on their tree each year, thanks to Six Flags Holiday in the Park and our partners.”

To celebrate the momentous achievement, 500 park guests kept the fun going during a family-friendly snowball fight with plush snowballs as part of Six Flags Snow Day, presented by Hallmark Channel. The event was postponed a week due to a real snowstorm, which blanketed the Metro Atlanta region with up to a foot of snow.

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Over Georgia was recently named among the best holiday events in Georgia. This annual celebration transforms the park into a winter wonderland with dazzling Christmas trees and lighting displays, exclusive holiday shows, delicious seasonal menu offerings and many of the park’s most popular rides. The event includes 16 special holiday-themed sections including the all-new Metropolis Park, along with the return of guest-favorites: A Georgia Christmas, Mistletoe Mansion and Retro Christmas USA.

Holiday in the Park operates December 16, 17 and daily from December 20 through January 3, 2018 except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For more information, including ticket and season pass pricing, visit www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.3 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 56 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Holiday in the Park® is a registered trademark of Six Flags Theme Parks Inc.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports is dedicated to offering customers exclusive, one-of-a-kind products that reflect high quality at a great value. Starting with a single store in 1962, Pier 1 Imports’ products are now available in retail stores throughout the U.S. and Canada and online at pier1.com. For more information about Pier 1 Imports or to find the nearest store, please visit pier1.com.