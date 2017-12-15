TunesMap Announces Exclusive Apple TV Beta Launch to Sonos Users

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TunesMap is a groundbreaking experience that instantly contextualizes your music through an interactive display of photos, films, art, fashion, videos, merchandise, news and more. The company announced today its invitation for those with Sonos, the wireless home sound system, to exclusively test its Apple TV beta application.

TunesMap was created out of recognition that streaming has improved our access to music, but left out the associated content that enhances our understanding of what we’re listening to. In an effort to restore that missing context, TunesMap has forged powerful partnerships with industry leading record labels, museums, galleries, publishers, and media outlets. TunesMap is now looking to perfect the experience by inviting innovative Sonos and Apple TV users to dive into their music’s surrounding culture and provide valuable feedback.

There is no cost for beta testers, it only requires users to have Sonos and Apple TV. Interested beta users can request their invitation here.

“TunesMap empowers users to experience music holistically,” said G. Marq Roswell, TunesMap Founder and CEO. “Our partnership with Sonos puts TunesMap in front of who we’ve always seen as our intended audience - passionate music fans with a curiosity to know more about the artists they love. The feedback we aim to receive from this beta launch will be crucial to fulfill our goal of providing seamless cultural exploration around any song.”

This exclusive beta testing will run from December 2017 through February 2018.

About TunesMap

Founded in 2009, TunesMap is the brainchild of G. Marq Roswell, a film music supervisor who has contributed to the musical landscape of over 60 films. In working on Academy Award nominated projects such as The Commitments and Wild at Heart, as well as the recently Grammy nominated music documentary, Soundbreaking, Roswell was mindful that music isn’t created in a vacuum and conceptualized TunesMap to unveil the who, when, and where behind a song. To execute his vision, Roswell aligned himself with a team of like-minded leaders in the music, media, and technology industries. TunesMap’s first product release is its Apple TV app working with Sonos, but its long-term vision is to deliver ubiquitous cultural context wherever media is consumed.

