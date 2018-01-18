M6 Group and Orange Sign a New Comprehensive Distribution Agreement

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

This agreement, which renews the partnership between the two companies, covers the distribution of all M6 Group (Paris:MMT) channels and related on-demand services. It will also provide all Orange TV customers with access to enhanced services and features based on M6 Group programmes:

extended broadcast windows for catch-up services and the addition of many on-demand programmes

preview of programmes ahead of their TV broadcast

innovative and advanced features that will enable Orange to launch new services

M6 Group and Orange have also agreed to collaborate on the development of targeted and enhanced advertising solutions in relation to the M6 services distributed on Orange platforms.

This partnership also includes the distribution of the new Golden Stories service featuring original, funny and offbeat series produced by Golden Network and targeting millennials.

***

About M6 Group

Established in 1987 around the M6 channel, M6 Group is a powerful multimedia group offering a wide range of programming, products and services. Television (8 channels including M6, the second largest commercial channel in the French market), radio (3 stations including RTL, the leading radio station in France), as well as content production and acquisition, digital, e-commerce, cinema, music, events, etc. Leveraging its brands and content, M6 Group has gradually expanded its operations through targeted diversification activities and innovative offerings such as 6play, its digital platform launched in 2013 (20 million registered users and more than one billion videos viewed in 2017). Its goal is to develop synergies between its brands in order to respond to the expectations of its various audiences and their new viewing patterns. groupem6.fr

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators, with revenues of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and 152,000 employees as of September 30, 2017, including 93,000 in France. Present in 29 countries, the Group served 269 million customers worldwide as of September 30, 2017, including 208 million mobile customers and 19 million fixed broadband customers. Orange is also one of the world leaders in telecommunications services to multinational companies under the Orange Business Services brand. In March 2015, the Group presented its new "Essentials2020" strategic plan, which puts its customers’ experience at the heart of its strategy, so that they can fully benefit from the digital world and the power of its very high speed networks. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN). For more information, please visit www.orange.com or www.orange-business.com. Twitter: @presseorange. Orange and any other Orange product or service mentioned in this release are trademarks owned by Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.