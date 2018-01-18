AerSale® to Provide MRO Services for Orbis Flying Eye Hospital at Goodyear, Arizona, Facility

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AerSale, a global supplier of mid-life aircraft, engines, used serviceable material (USM), and MRO services, is pleased to announce it is servicing the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital at its Goodyear, Arizona, MRO facility. The aircraft will undergo a routine maintenance C check, which requires a large majority of an aircraft’s components to be inspected.

The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, a high-profile aircraft housing a state-of-the-art teaching facility complete with operating room, classroom, and recovery room, travels the world in a global effort to end avoidable blindness. The working hospital flies to low- and middle-income countries, provides specialist training for local doctors and nurses, and performs sight-saving surgeries.

“ We are truly honored to support the efforts of this worthwhile cause,” said Charles McDonald, Senior Vice President of MRO Services at AerSale. “ It is a remarkable aircraft that changes countless lives and our MRO operations in Goodyear are ideally suited to ensure its continued service.”

“ We are very happy to be working with AerSale on this year’s C check,” Bruce Johnson, Director, Aircraft Operations and Maintenance, said. “ Although this is the first official agreement between the two companies, many of us involved have worked closely together before within the aviation industry, and we are looking forward to a continued relationship in the future.”

About Orbis

Orbis is a leading global non-governmental organization that has been a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of blindness for over 30 years. Orbis transforms lives by delivering the skills, resources and knowledge needed to deliver accessible quality eye care. Working in collaboration with local partners including hospitals, universities, government agencies and ministries of health, Orbis provides hands-on ophthalmology training, strengthens healthcare infrastructure and advocates for making eye health a priority. Orbis operates the world's only Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft. To learn more, please visit orbis.org.

About AerSale

A global aviation leader, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit our website at www.aersale.com or contact AerSale Media Relations by calling (305) 764-3200 or via e-mail at media.relations@aersale.com.

