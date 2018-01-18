FAT Brands Continues to Expand Globally, Announces International Development Deal in Scotland

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”), parent company of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, is pleased to announce the Company has signed an international development deal with FB Scotland LTD to open three co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express restaurants across Scotland in the next five years, the first of which is planned for Dundee.

Executing on their renewed focus on international expansion, the Scotland deal is the latest in a slew of growth announcements from Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express. The Company's co-branded locations will offer guests a variety of American dishes from boneless wings to made-to-order burgers, providing an authentic taste of Americana no matter the location in the world.

“We see tremendous opportunity in Scotland to grow the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express brands thanks to the country's love for American food, especially burgers and wings,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “We have a few key cities in mind and are looking forward to not only creating a fabulous dine-in experience, but also eventually rolling out secondary services such as vegan options and delivery. These locations will be a place where everyone can congregate to enjoy great American food.”

For more information or to find a Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express co-branded location near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

Fresh. Authentic. Tasty. Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns six restaurant brands, Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, that have approximately 350 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 2012 in Los Angeles, CA, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world famous chicken wings, proprietary wing sauces, fries, sides, wraps, salads and desserts. Co-branded with 72 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.