Baker Tilly Reimagines Revenue Cycle for Healthcare Providers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading accounting and advisory firm Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces the launch of its Revenue Cycle Innovation Center (RCIC) - a new end-to-end service to help healthcare organizations maximize revenues and drive innovation.

“Our goal was to break the pattern of underperforming revenue cycle programs in the healthcare industry,” Baker Tilly Principal Michael Duke said. “Baker Tilly’s Revenue Cycle Innovation Center is a comprehensive approach that combines industry expertise and advanced technology to substantially improve operational and financial performance across the full spectrum of revenue cycle activities."

Baker Tilly’s Revenue Cycle Innovation Center is a first-of-its-kind with a coordinated team approach featuring the healthcare industry’s leading technology companies. AcuStream, Datawatch, Ontario Systems, Recondo and Tableau work together to solve systemic and complex problems faced by large hospitals and physician groups.

The RCIC arms healthcare providers with actionable data to make better business decisions and keep pace with the ever-changing healthcare environment. Its solution set drives material increases in annual net revenues and eliminates unnecessary costs with a focus on the following:

Automate repeatable business processes to reduce human error

Improve accountability and compliance with work activities

Implement effective operational analytics

Leverage technology to improve productivity and employee effectiveness

