Accenture Federal Services Wins Modernization Contract with Veterans Benefits Administration

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been awarded a contract by the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) to upgrade and enhance its information technology infrastructure as part of the VBA’s commitment to improve the delivery of services it provides to Veterans. The contract has an estimated value of $62 million over the performance period, which includes a one-year base period with four one-year options.

Among the benefits the VBA provides to Veterans are disability compensation, pensions, vocational rehabilitation and employment, home loan guarantee, life insurance and education. To help the VBA improve the delivery of these programs, Accenture Federal Services (AFS) will provide a variety of services for the configuration and enhancement of VBA’s Salesforce-based applications, which are used by VBA employees, Veterans, their families and other stakeholders. The services will include user-centered design, project management, requirements identification, configuration, content creation, testing support and training support.

“We’re honored that VBA selected AFS to do this work. Our experience in user-centered design, service design innovation, and Salesforce configuration supports the VBA’s goal of scaling its benefits programs to reach a larger user base with enhanced functionality,” said Shawn Roman, who leads AFS’s work with the Department of Veterans Affairs. “Through our assets like the Accenture Federal Digital Studio and our recent acquisition of the Phase One Consulting Group, we’re bringing innovative design and integration services to help the VBA significantly improve the delivery of benefits to veterans.”

The contract supports several VBA lines of business, including Compensation; Pension and Fiduciary; Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment; Insurance; Loan Guaranty; and Education. Among the VBA projects slated for functional enhancements are the VBA’s Workload and Time Reporting System, Quality Management System, Medical Exam Quality Review System and Education Liaison Compliance tool.

